Duncan Hunter’s wife to plead guilty in corruption case

Margaret Hunter, the wife of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., will change her not-guilty plea in a federal case alleging the couple spent campaign funds on vacations and other personal expenses.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Hunter, 44, agreed to enter a guilty plea and is scheduled to appear in federal court on Thursday.

The announcement was posted on a U.S. District Court docket late Wednesday morning.

“Notice of hearing as to defendant Margaret E. Hunter,” the docket entry states. “Change of Plea hearing set for 6/13/2019.”

Duncan Hunter, an Iraq War veteran and one of President Trump’s earliest supporters, and his wife are accused of spending $250,000 for golf outings, trips to Italy and Hawaii, school tuition, theater tickets and other expenses between 2009 and 2016.

Both were indicted on 60 criminal counts related to the misuse of campaign funds and trying to conceal illegal spending.

“We are aware of Mrs. Hunter scheduling a hearing to change her plea,” Gregory Vega, an attorney representing the congressman, told Fox News in an email. “At this time, that does not change anything regarding Congressman Hunter. There are still significant motions that need to be litigated, specifically the speech or debate clause of the U.S. Constitution.”

Hunter, who represents areas in San Diego and Riverside Counties, won re-election last year despite being under indictment on corruption charges. He pleaded not guilty last year and is scheduled to go to trial in September.

Hunter denies any wrongdoing and has said the allegations against him and his wife are politically motivated.

“That’s how we campaign and try to raise money is by traveling, having dinners, meeting people and raising more money,” the congressman told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on “The Story,” last year. “That’s how people get to hear me and hear what I have to say, and they donate money.”

Hunter has said his wife handled his finances. The couple repaid the campaign $60,000.