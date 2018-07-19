Duck boat capsizes on Missouri lake; multiple casualties reported

At least eight people are dead after a duck boat capsized in southern Missouri on Thursday night, authorities said.

The Southern Stone County Fire Department said multiple agencies responded to a “mass casualty incident” involving a “tourist type boat” on Table Rock Lake around 7:12 p.m. local time.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader confirmed that 31 people, including children, were aboard the “Ride the Ducks” boat when it capsized Fox 4 reported.

Rader said weather was believed to have caused the boat to capsize. Local weather stations reported wind gusts in excess of 60 mph at the time, Fox 4 reported.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security helped rescue people and that recovery efforts were ongoing, with some passengers still accounted for, Rader said. A dive team was assisting.

National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Linderberg said a top wind speed of 63 mph was measured around 7 p.m. Thursday at Branson Airport. The winds were likely stronger over the lake, Linderberg said.

“There’s nothing to slow down winds in an open area,” he said.

The fire department said several people were transported to an area hospital and that divers were on the scene alongside rescue teams.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson shared his prayers on Twitter for “all those involved.”

According to investigators, the boat sank into the lake where it remains, WGN9 reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.