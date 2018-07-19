Duck boat capsizes on Missouri lake; multiple casualties reported

At least 11 people – including children – drowned after a duck boat capsized and sank in a southern Missouri lake Thursday night, according to media reports.

At least five other passengers were missing as of late Thursday, the Kansas City Star reported.

The Southern Stone County Fire Department said multiple agencies responded to a “mass casualty incident” involving a “tourist type boat” on Table Rock Lake around 7:12 p.m. Central time.

At least seven people were hospitalized. A spokeswoman for the Cox Medical Center Branson said four adults and three children arrived there shortly after the incident. Two adults were in critical condition and the others were treated for minor injuries, Brandei Clifton said.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader confirmed that 31 people, including children, were aboard the “Ride the Ducks” boat when it capsized Fox 4 reported.

Rader said weather was believed to have caused the boat to flip. Local weather stations reported wind gusts in excess of 60 mph at the time, Fox 4 reported.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security helped rescue people and recovery efforts were ongoing, with some passengers still accounted for, Rader said.

Multiple dive teams from a number of law enforcement agencies were assisting in the rescue and recovery effort. Rader said crews would stay on the scene all night.

National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Linderberg said a top wind speed of 63 mph was measured around 7 p.m. Thursday at Branson Airport. The winds were likely stronger over the lake, Linderberg said.

“There’s nothing to slow down winds in an open area,” he said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson shared his prayers on Twitter for “all those involved.”

According to investigators, the boat sank into the lake where it remains, WGN9 reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.