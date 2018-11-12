Drunken off-duty Ohio cop mistakenly entered wrong home, police say

An intoxicated off-duty police officer in Ohio was arrested in an alleged burglary after mistakenly entering a home he thought was his, police said.

Torrence Edward Laprath, 33, was arrested early Sunday after trying to enter a single-family home in the 4700 block of Strathaven Drive in Dayton, according to an incident report obtained by The Post.

Laprath, who was allegedly inebriated at the time, mistook the residence for his own, a police official told the Dayton Daily News.

Police department brass acknowledged Laprath’s arrest in a brief statement released Sunday but did not elaborate on details surrounding the report.

“We are aware of the incident,” police officials said in a statement to The Post. “Besides the criminal investigation, there will be an administrative investigation conducted by the Professional Standards Bureau.”

It’s unclear how long Laprath has been employed by the department or whether he has commented on the allegations. Cara Zinski-Neance, a police spokeswoman, did not immediately respond to a message seeking additional comment.

Click for more from the New York Post.