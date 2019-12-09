Drunk raccoon stumbles around German Christmas market, then shot by local hunter

A drunk raccoon stumbled around a Christmas market in Germany on Saturday, according to police, who said the furry creature tripped around until it eventually fell asleep — before it was shot by a local hunter.

The “obviously intoxicated” raccoon startled shoppers as it scurried around the market in Erfurt, in the state of Thuringia, after it apparently drank some mulled wine that was left over in glasses.

Despite its drunken state, “a breathalyzer test on the animal was not carried out,” a police spokesperson told DW News.

Videos that circulated of the trash panda reportedly showed it “wandering around, playing with a woman’s shoes and then taking a rest on some steps in front of a building.”

The raccoon was later shot by a hunter, according to the German news outlet.

It was originally reported that firefighters transported the animal to a shelter. A similar situation — involving drunk hedgehogs who came across some bottles of alcohol eggnog in the trash — reportedly happened in 2018. Those animals were taken in by a zoo.