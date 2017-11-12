Drunk Chicago driver found asleep, parked on sidewalk

Police arrested Marshawn D. Gibbs early Saturday morning when he was found asleep in the driver’s seat of a car that was parked on a sidewalk in a Chicago suburb. (Riverside Police)

A Chicago man was arrested early Saturday morning after he was found drunk and asleep while parked on a sidewalk in a suburb.

Police found Marshawn D. Gibbs, 33, asleep and drooling in the driver’s seat of a 2005 Cadillac, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

A Red Solo cup that was filled with beer was found in the cup holder on the driver’s side, and a bottle of wine was also found in the vehicle.

When Riverside Police reportedly woke Gibbs up, the driver said he thought he was driving on a Chicago street more than six miles away.

A breathalyzer test found Gibbs’ blood alcohol level was 0.16, which is twice the legal limit.

WBBM reported he was charged with two counts of DUI, driving with open alcohol, improper lane usage and expired registration.