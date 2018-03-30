Drugs will expire before court ruling on Nevada execution

Nevada officials say some drugs obtained for a planned lethal injection will expire before the state Supreme Court decides whether they can be used.

Prisons spokeswoman Brooke Santina said Friday that stocks of a sedative obtained last year for a never-before-tried three-drug mixture expire May 1.

She says the state may not be able to get more. None of nearly 250 vendors asked in 2016 to provide execution drugs replied.

The state high court hears arguments May 8, and court spokesman Michael Sommermeyer says the seven justices won’t immediately issue a ruling.

Justices are reviewing the plan drawn up last year for the lethal injection of Scott Raymond Dozier for separate murders in 2002 in Phoenix and Las Vegas.

He wants die, but his execution is on hold.