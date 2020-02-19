Drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman appears in rare prison video after 2016 arrest

Meet the man formerly known as prisoner “3870” who just happened to be among the most powerful drug lords in Mexico.

A video has emerged purportedly showing Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman being booked into a detention center in 2016.

The footage, first obtained by the news website Latinus, shows Guzman answering a series of questions at the Altiplano prison, a maximum security facility in Mexico.

He states that his alias is “El Chapo,” his occupation is a “farmer,” and when asked for his wife’s name, responds: “The one I’m married to is Alejandrina Salazar, but the one I live with is Emma Coronel,” according to Reuters.

Guzman is shown signing paperwork while clad in a prison jumpsuit that has the number “3870” emblazoned on it. He sits down with his hands behind his back so a prison worker can take a booking photo.

Images the website obtained also depict Guzman getting a haircut and mustache trim. He is then searched before being led into his cell.

It was not immediately clear how Latinus obtained the video.

Juan Pablo Badillo, a lawyer for Guzman in Mexico, told Reuters his impression was that the video appears in line with the facts about what happened that day.

In 2015, “El Chapo” escaped from the same facility through a 1-mile-long tunnel that opened into the shower area of his cell.

The former Sinaloa Cartel leader was extradited to the U.S. in 2017 and is now serving a life sentence at ADX Florence, dubbed the “Alcatraz of the Rockies.”