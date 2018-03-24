Driver's crash, fiery death at Travis Air Force Base have investigators stumped

Investigators said Friday that they are stumped as to why a man drove a flaming minivan — carrying propane tanks and gasoline containers — into Travis Air Force Base in Northern California this week, and they see no evidence of terrorism.

A man identified as Hafiz Kazi, 51, from Sausalito, Calif., died in the Kia minivan Wednesday after veering through the main gate at Travis and crashing, FBI Sacramento agent Sean Ragan said.

“Why did this individual end up at the front gate of Travis Air Base on fire and now deceased?” Ragan said. “We don’t have the answers to that.”

Local emergency teams, including fire, police and medical personnel, responded to the crash, Fox 40 Sacramento reported. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was also called to the scene.

Kazi had no known links to terrorism, did not leave behind a manifesto or any threats or explanation, and a video found on a cellphone provided no clue.

Investigators know of no one else associated with the incident nor any threats to the air base or surrounding community. Kazi also never served in the military and has no known ties to the air base, Ragan said.

No shots were fired as he entered the base, and it was only after the fire was out and responders broke through the locked minivan doors to aid Kazi that they realized the vehicle was loaded with five propane tanks, three gallon-size gasoline cans and several cigarette lighters, Ragan said. Also found was a gym bag with personal effects and three cellphones.

Kazi’s body was so badly burned that he had to be identified by fingerprints.

“The investigation that we’re doing right now is trying to piece together his life, trying to piece together what led up to this event, and attempt to determine why he was there and why he had those items in his vehicle,” Ragan said.

He said Kazi was a native of India who has lived in the U.S. since 1993 and was a permanent legal resident. Ragan said investigators have been unable to find any of Kazi’s family living in the U.S., but a family member in India has been notified of Kazi’s death.

He said Kazi appeared to work as a cab driver in the past, but investigators haven’t determined if he was currently employed. It was not clear if he owned the minivan.

“We don’t have any evidence of any religious affiliation or anything at this point,” Ragan said. “As of right now, we know of no other associates.”

Investigators have interviewed some of Kazi’s acquaintances and are working on some search warrants, he said. They are also scouring social media, so far without result.

Calls to several numbers associated with Kazi were not returned Friday.

About 10,000 people live and work on the major air force base, about 55 miles northeast of San Francisco.

“I am incredibly proud of how our first responders addressed the situation with the goal of keeping Travis and the local community out of harm’s way,” Col. John Klein, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander told the San Franscisco Chronicle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.