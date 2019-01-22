Driver with gunshot wound crashes into Texas school bus, students uninjured: police

A man with a gunshot wound who appeared to be driving to a hospital or clinic passed out behind the wheel of his car Tuesday morning, crashing into a school bus full of students, Texas authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they responded to a crash involving a Spring Independent School District school bus before 7:30 a.m. near Rolling Creek.

He said the 10 students and driver aboard the bus at the time of the crash were uninjured. They were moved to a different bus and taken to Spring Early College Academy, according to Click 2 Houston.

EX-NFL RUNNING BACK DARREN MCFADDEN ARRESTED AFTER FOUND PASSED OUT AT WHATABURGER DRIVE-THRU, REPORTS SAY

Officials said the children on the bus were shaken from the experience, but calm considering the circumstances.

The driver of the white BMW sedan had a gunshot wound that authorities believe was sustained during an altercation inside an apartment complex nearby.

Gonzalez said the driver, who has not been identified, was driving away from the apartment when he passed out and slammed into the left-front tire of the school bus.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff said investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

“It’s still a kind of a fluid situation,” Gonzalez told reporters.