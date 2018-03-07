Driver was 'foaming at the mouth' after fatally hitting two kids in NYC, cops say

A seizure-prone woman was “foaming at the mouth” after she fatally mowed down two kids crossing a Brooklyn street with their moms, law enforcement sources and an NYPD official said Wednesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also lashed out at driver Dorothy Bruns, citing eight camera-based tickets for speeding in school zones and running red lights that she racked up between July 2016 and April 2017.

“She should never have been allowed to be driving a car after what we know of these other violations,” de Blasio said during a news conference at NYPD headquarters in Lower Manhattan.

“I share the frustration of many in my community — I wish she were under arrest right now and I certainly believe that measures need to be taken to make sure she will not drive a car anymore.”

NYPD Chief of Transportation Thomas Chan said cops interviewed witnesses who saw Bruns, 44, of Staten Island, immediately following the collision in Park Slope.

“The investigator indicated that the person might have been foaming at the mouth,” Chan said.

Law enforcement sources also said Bruns was foaming at the mouth, which is among the symptoms of a seizure.

Bruns — who is hospitalized at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn — told cops that she suffers from multiple sclerosis and heart problems, and had a seizure in January, sources have said.

Joshua Lew, 1, and Abigail Miles, 4, were killed when they were struck by Bruns‘ white 2016 Volvo at the intersection of Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Monday.

