Driver kills self during traffic stop, another body found in trunk, police say

Police in Maine were investigating two deaths after a driver shot himself during a traffic stop, then police found a second body inside the trunk of the driver’s vehicle, reports said.

The traffic stop occurred Thursday afternoon along Interstate 295 in Gardiner, about 49 miles northeast of Portland.

“The operator immediately got out of the vehicle and shot himself, resulting in his death,” Maj. Brian Scott of the Maine State Police told CentralMaine.com. “While conducting the investigation, a body was located in the trunk.”

No other information was available about the dead people. The vehicle pulled over was a blue Subaru with Massachusetts license plates, the report said.

Both bodies were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies, Waterville, Maine’s FOX 23 reported.