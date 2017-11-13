Driver killed and passenger injured after driver swerved to avoid deer

MGN Online

CASPER, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – A fatal one-vehicle rollover occurred at milepost 184.5 on Interstate 25 near Casper, Wyoming at 5:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers report a 2005 Subaru Forester was traveling northbound on Interstate 25 when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

According to troopers, the driver, 35-year-old John Gallatin of Sheridan, Wyoming, swerved to avoid the deer sending the vehicle into the borrow pit where the vehicle overturned approximately four times.

Gallatin was partially ejected during the rollover and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police report.

Passenger 33-year-old Amanda Gallatin of Sheridan, Wyoming was totally ejected during the rollover and was transported to Wyoming Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officials report both were not properly wearing their seatbelts.

This is the 116th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 102 in 2016, 133 in 2015, and 134 in 2014.