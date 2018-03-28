Driver hits 5 people in San Francisco; 4 in life-threatening condition

At least four people have life-threatening injuries after a car plowed into them on Wednesday in San Francisco, California, police said.

Officials told Fox 2 KTVU that a driver got into an altercation with five people in the city’s Dogpatch neighborhood just after 10 a.m., and struck them with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The five people hit were transported to a hospital, where four have life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story; please check back for updates.

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.