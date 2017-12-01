Driver gets 21 years in fiery crash that killed family of 3

A New Jersey driver who pleaded guilty to killing a young family from Kentucky in a fiery drunken-driving crash has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

NJ.com reports 24-year-old Bhavuk Uppal was sentenced Friday in the death of 24-year-old Edward Hitt, 21-year-old Briana Anderson and their 18-month-old daughter in the 2015 crash.

The Jeffersontown, Kentucky, family had been returning from a visit to New York, driving through the night so their daughter could sleep, when police say Uppal’s Cadillac Escalade plowed into their Kia at about 100 miles per hour.

The family’s car burst into flames. All three died at the scene.

Anderson was later found to have been five months pregnant.

Uppal’s attorney says his client was self-medicating his depression with drugs and alcohol following his parents’ divorce.

