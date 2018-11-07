Driver charged with running over kids, including Broadway star’s child, is dead in apparent suicide

The woman charged with fatally running over two Park Slope toddlers last March and causing the Broadway actress mom of one of them to lose her unborn child died Tuesday of an apparent suicide, law enforcement sources told The Post.

Dorothy Bruns, 44, was found dead in her Staten Island home by a friend late Tuesday afternoon, sources said. Bottles of prescription pills and an apparent suicide note were found nearby.

Bruns had multiple sclerosis and was prone to seizures.

She’d been instructed by doctors not to drive but got behind the wheel on March 5 and ran through a Park Slope intersection, killing Joshua Lew, 1, and Abigail Blumenstein, 4.

Both of the children’s mothers were also struck, and Abigail’s pregnant mom, Tony-winning star Ruthie Ann Miles, later lost her near-term baby.

Bruns faced up to 15 years behind bars at trial on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, assault and reckless driving. She was freed on $75,000 bond in September.

In her last court appearance Oct. 3, she turned down an offer of 5 to 15 years in jail on the manslaughter charges. She was due back in court Nov. 20.

Police are investigating.

