Driver attempts to ram 2 French soldiers out jogging, officials say

A driver was on the run Thursday after attempting to ram two French soldiers who were jogging outside military barracks in the Alps, officials said.

Varces-Allieres-et-Risset Mayor Jean-Luc Corbet told BFM-TV that authorities were searching for the vehicle and the driver.

Corbet said children were being kept inside while the suspect was at large, according to Reuters.

A military official told the Associated Press that no one was injured. The official said the reason for the driver’s actions was unknown and it was unclear if the soldiers were deliberately targeted.

“We don’t know if it was an involuntary action, an act to try to scare the soldiers, or a deliberate gesture,” a government official told Reuters.

Varces-Allieres-et-Risset is about 10 miles south of Grenoble.

The incident comes nearly a week after an Islamic extremist shot at police returning from jogging in southern France before taking hostages in a supermarket. Four people died before the attacker was gunned down.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.