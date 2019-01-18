Driver accused of hit-and-run claims she thought her vehicle struck a pole, not a person: report

A Pennsylvania driver accused of involvement in a hit-and-run accident last month claims she thought her vehicle struck a pole and not a pedestrian, a report said Thursday, citing charging documents.

“I didn’t even know I hit someone,” Joyce E. Smith, 62, of Harrisburg, told police, explaining why she didn’t stop her vehicle, a report said. Police were called to the scene about 10:21 p.m. Dec. 21 in Swatara Township, about six miles east of Harrisburg.

Smith faces a felony charge of an accident involving death or personal injury, and lesser charges of failure to stop, court document show, according to PennLive.com.

The victim was an 18-year-old woman who was crossing the road when Smith allegedly hit her, the outlet reported.

The pedestrian was hospitalized after the crash with a head injury and trauma to one of her legs and her back, police told PennLive.com.

“She suffered cuts and abrasions on her face and right leg,” police said.

