Dramatic video shows two firemen in Washington state rescuing American flag during two-alarm blaze

Capt. Matt Hazlett and firefighter John Prasch with East County Fire & Rescue were fighting a terrible blaze in Washington state on Sunday when they took the time to save an American flag from the flames, and the act was captured in a dramatic video.

For these two brave men, rescuing the stars and stripes during a two-alarm fire in Washougal was simply a sign of respect and caring for the community, KPTV reported.

“Being public servants there is an aspect of civic duty, civic pride; so part of that, of course, is how we treat the flag,” Prasch told the station.

“It was just sort of an ah-ha moment, […] as we saw the smoke and the fire advancing, and noticed the flag pole with the flag still up,” he added.

The fire, which left an estimated $150,000 in damages to businesses, was sparked by sheets that spontaneously combusted at a local laundromat, according to the Camas-Washougal Fire Department.

The flag was back on Tuesday flying above the businesses that had burned down.

