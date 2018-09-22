Dramatic video shows daring raccoon scaling building before leaping off

A video captured the breathtaking moment a raccoon made a seemingly suicidal jump after scaling the side of a building in New Jersey on Friday before it miraculously scampered away unscathed.

Micah Rea of Greenville, S.C., captured the viral footage while on vacation with friends in Ocean City, FOX 6 Now reported. The raccoon was seen climbing up about 10 stories before making the daring leap off, landing on the sand and scurrying off.

“He’s fine,” a bystander was heard saying as the animal ran off.

It was not clear why the raccoon was climbing the apartment building.

This is not the first raccoon to go viral. In June, a raccoon was captured making a daring climb up a Minnesota building. The raccoon made it all the way to the roof before being captured by wildlife officials.

