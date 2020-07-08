Dramatic video shows children being thrown to safety from balcony of apartment on fire

Several children and a dog were thrown to safety from multiple apartment units during a fire in Arizona that damaged eight homes and left one woman dead in a dramatic scene caught on camera.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the building on July 3, and a 30-year-old mother of two threw her 3-year-old son off the balcony in a last-ditch attempt to save his life.

The child was caught in the nick of time by a former marine and wide receiver, Phillip Blanks, 28, who scooped the toddler up and rushed him to safety, according to reports by ABC7.

The woman’s 8-year-old daughter was also rescued as she dropped from the apartment’s balcony. The mother, however, perished in the blaze.

Both children suffered from critical burns but are expected to survive, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Below, in a separate apartment unit also affected by the fire in the same building, neighbors used a bed sheet to catch another child and their dog as they dropped from a balcony.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the fire and the majority of the damage was contained to the third floor.

“Eight units in total [were] affected by this fire and the residents [worked] with Phoenix Fire Dept Crisis Response units, occupant services, and the Red Cross to obtain shelter for the evening,” Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson Captain Kenny Overton told AZ Central.

“No firefighters were injured during this incident and the cause of the fire will be under investigation,” they reported.