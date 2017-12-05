Dragnet for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect accused of shooting at police

Law enforcement in Ohio are searching for James ‘Bubba’ Schmidt who is accused of shooting at police officers during an overnight police chase. (Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

A manhunt was launched in Ohio on Tuesday for an “armed and dangerous” suspect accused of shooting at several officers during an overnight police chase.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said they were searching for James “Bubba” Schmidt, who was last seen around 1:30 a.m. at a local Walmart.

Police said they had been searching for Schmidt for several weeks on unrelated charges, FOX8 reported.

When Schmidt saw police approach him at the Walmart, he allegedly got into a vehicle, in which a female was also sitting, and led officers on a high speed pursuit.

At one point during the chase, Schmidt reportedly fired at officers, striking several cruisers. No officers were injured. It’s unclear if the female inside Schmidt’s vehicle was hurt.

When they approached the area of Orville, Schmidt reportedly ran the car off the road and engaged officers in a shootout. He then ran into a nearby home, stealing the keys to an SUV, officials said.

Officers said he then drove the vehicle through an unattached garage and fled the scene.

The SUV is described as a 2006 GMC Envoy with license plate EKS2816. There is heavy damage to the back of the vehicle, authorities said.

Police said Schmidt is armed and dangerous. He is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches, weighing around 135 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for multiple felony warrants including assault, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and aggravated menacing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Wooster Police Detective Bureau at 330-287-5720.