Drag Queen Story Hour sparks protests in conservative towns

“Drag Queen Story Hour” may be coming to a town near you. Since 2015, men in full drag have appeared at venues across the nation where they read children’s books to small children and their parents.

Larger cities where the story hours have taken place include Chicago, New York, and New Orleans.

In some smaller communities, they have prompted protests.

In Lafayette, Louisiana, the president of the local public library board resigned amid debate over plans to hold “Drag Queen Story Hour” and the mayor has indicated he may seek to cancel the Oct. 6 program.

A handful of protesters showed up outside an August event at a library branch in Columbus, Georgia.

Protests are planned at a Mobile, Alabama, library where a reading session is set for Sept. 8.