Dr. Ronny Jackson withdraws as VA secretary nominee

Dr. Ronny Jackson, the embattled nominee for secretary of Veterans Affairs, has withdrawn his name from consideration, saying the “false allegations” against him have become a “distraction” for President Trump.

The announcement comes after more allegations surfaced overnight, including that he crashed a government car while drunk.

Jackson denied the claim and as recently as Wednesday said he was looking forward to answering “everybody’s questions.”

But on Thursday morning, he pulled his name.

“The allegations against me are completely false and fabricated,” he said in a statement. “If they had any merit, I would not have been selected, promoted and entrusted to serve in such a sensitive and important role as physician to three presidents over the past 12 years.”

However, he said, “Unfortunately, because of how Washington works, these false allegations have become a distraction for this President and the important issue we must be addressing – how we give the best care to our nation’s heroes.”

He said he is “regretfully withdrawing” his nomination.

Fox News’ John Roberts contributed to this report.