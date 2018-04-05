Dr. Cynthia Pemberton named president of Lewis-Clark State College

lcsc.edu

The Idaho State Board of Education selected Dr. Cynthia Pemberton as president of Lewis-Clark State College.

The Board hired and approved a two year contract for Pemberton during a special Board meeting held by telephone at the Board office in Boise.

Dr. Pemberton started her higher education career over 30 years ago serving most recently as Vice President for Academic Affairs at Colorado Mesa University where she oversees 13 academic departments and programs. She is a graduate of Willamette University, earned a master’s degree from Southern Oregon University and her doctorate in educational leadership from Portland State University.

Dr. Cynthia Pemberton assumes her role as president of Lewis-Clark State College on July 1, 2018. Her annual salary will be $225,000.