Dozens who lost homes in Carr Fire still report to work at hospital

At least 32 healthcare workers reported to work this week despite losing their homes to the deadly wildfires raging in Northern California, a hospital official said Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer of Shasta Regional Medical Center Casey Fatch told Fox News that at least 17 doctors and 15 hospital employees have shown up for their shifts despite the Carr Fire nearing Redding, which has burned through nearly 110,000 acres of land so far.

CALIFONIA’S CARR FIRE BECOMES 9TH MOST DESTRUCTIVE IN STATE HISTORY; TWIN BLAZES THREATEN 10K HOMES

Despite canceling elective surgeries on Thursday, Fatch told Fox News that the hospital is now “fully functioning,” and it’s back to “business as usual.”

He said that the hospital has a foundation set up that is accepting donations, and will distribute funds on a needs base to the employees that lost their homes.

CARR FIRE PROMPTS ACCIDENTAL EVACUATION OF CALIFORNIA TOWN, SHERIFF REVEALS

The wildfire that started July 23 has claimed six lives, including two firefighters battling the flames. It has become the ninth most destructive wildfire in California history after claiming 880 homes and 348 outbuildings.

As of Tuesday, only 27 percent of the fire had been contained.