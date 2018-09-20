Dozens of Kavanaugh protesters arrested after occupying Republican lawmakers' offices

Protesters have ramped up efforts to stop Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination in recent weeks after Christine Blasey Ford accused the judge of sexually assaulting her three decades ago — an allegation Kavanaugh has vehemently denied.

Dozens of demonstrators were arrested on Capitol Hill Thursday after taking over the offices of Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley, Sen. Bob Corker, Susan Collins, Jeff Flake, among others, to once again call on lawmakers to reject Kavanaugh’s nomination to the nation’s highest court.

A crowd of protesters crammed into Grassley’s office for most of the day — even ordering in lunch. The majority were from various women’s rights groups, sharing personal stories of sexual assault in the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman’s front room.

KAVANAUGH PROTESTERS FLOOD GRASSLEY’S OFFICE AHEAD OF HEARING: ‘WE’VE GOT SOME THINGS TO TALK ABOUT”

“Senator Grassley’s staff continued to answer phone calls from Iowans as best they could while the demonstrators were in the front office,” Michael Zona, communications director for Grassley, told Fox News.

At least one woman dressed in a “Handmaid’s Tale” costume reportedly paced back and forth outside Grassley’s office.

The protesters chanted, in part: “We believe Christine Ford!”

WHO IS CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD, THE PROFESSOR WHO ACCUSED BRETT KAVAUGH OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT?

Twenty-three people were arrested Thursday morning for unlawful demonstrations. They were charged with violating the Washington, D.C., law that makes it illegal to obstruct the entrances and passageways of public buildings.

U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki says an additional 33 people were arrested Thursday afternoon on the same charge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.