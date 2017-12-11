Downey Woman Dies in Auto Accident

ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, fatality crash on Old US-91, just south of Arkansas Rd., near Arimo around 11:50 a.m. Saturday.

According to ISP, 73-year-old Dianne Christiansen of Downey was driving northbound in a 2008 Ford pickup when she drove off the right shoulder and overcorrected. The pickup then crossed both lanes, went off the left shoulder and struck the embankment.

Christiansen was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

ISP reports next of kin has been notified.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.