Dow spikes nearly 670, biggest one-day point gain since 2008

Stocks soared on Monday on speculation that possible trade talks between the U.S. and China will avert a trade war, with the Dow Jones seeing its biggest one-day point gain since 2008.

The gains came following the worst week for equities in more than two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped nearly 670.

While the Nasdaq was also higher, one tech-heavyweight was absent from the rally. Shares of Facebook were declining again, down about 2% in afternoon trade.

Monday’s regroup came on reports that China was willing to hold talks.

Oil futures inched higher after being lower in the early morning, while gold was higher, holding at a five-week high.

