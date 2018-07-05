Doomsday cult leader behind deadly Tokyo subway gas attack is executed, government says

The leader of a doomsday cult in Japan, along with several of his followers, were executed Friday for their roles in a 1995 nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system, among other crimes.

Shoko Asahara, founder of the cult Aum Shrunrikyo, died at the age of 63, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga confirmed to The Associated Press.

Asahara’s followers — Tomomasa Nakagawa, 55, Kiyohide Hayakawa, 68, Yoshihiro Inoue, 48, Masami Tsuchiya, 53, and Seiichi Endo, 58 — were also executed, The Japan Times reported. Their deaths were not initially confirmed.

Asahara, whose real name was Chizuo Matsumoto, had spent the last 14 years on death row after he was sentenced to death in 2004.

The sarin gas subway attack, for which the cult was responsible, took place more than 20 years ago killed 13 people and sickened more than 6,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.