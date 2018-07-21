Doomed duck boat set out in near-hurricane winds: NTSB

An early investigation into what caused a tour boat in Missouri to capsize Thursday, killing at least 17 people, has found that the vessel set out despite the near-hurricane force winds, an official said.

National Transportation Safety Board Member Earl Weener spoke at a press conference Saturday evening about the details of the investigation so far and factors that may have contributed to the vessel turning over.

The most alarming information gather by the NTSB relates to the weather conditions at the time of the accident.

Weener said that there were recorded anemometer readings of 73 mph. To put this in context, he said that hurricane force winds are usually considered starting around 75 mph. Based on recordings from witness, Weener also estimated that waves were around four feet, with a possibility of six foot crests.

Part of the NTSB’s investigation will be exploring how the company utilized a weather subscription service as it related to its operations.

“We’re investigating and trying to understand how Ride the Ducks used weather information,” Weener said. “That information was available in the offices from what we understand. We want to understand how that information was passed on to people who made the decisions to go out at that time.”

Ride the Ducks Branson also provided the NTSB with a similar vessel which allowed investigators to see how the boat was operated and how the passengers might have been configured.

The NTSB has also filed request for certain documents from the boat’s owners including, inspection records, certifications, training records, maintenance records and incident histories.

Weener said that they had recovered surveillance footage from neighboring boats and that divers had recovered the boat’s recorder.

“As soon as it’s available, in reasonable condition, we’ll read that out and analyze what the contents show us,” he said.

He also asked that anyone with any videos of photos of the incident turn them over to the NTSB for observation.

Duck boats were originally designed for the military but were later modified for use as sightseeing vehicles. Since 1999, more than 40 people have died in accidents involving the amphibious vessels.