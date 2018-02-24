'Donut Boy' has mission to thank cops nationwide one sweet treat at a time

Like his cape says, this 9-year-old boy “donut need a reason to thank a cop.”

Tyler Carach, who has been dubbed the “Donut Boy,” visited the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday to deliver doughnuts for law enforcement officers.

“He’s been doing this for 17 months now, and he’s been to 27 different states and given out over 50,000 donuts,” Tyler’s mother and former police officer, Sheena Carach, told NBC4LA.

Tyler, wearing a colorful cape, arrived at the Los Angeles police station with 300 doughnuts from Dunkin’ Donuts.

He began his mission to deliver the sweet treats to police departments nationwide when he was living in Florida.

“There was four cops and I asked my mom if I could buy them mini-doughnuts with my own money and when we left I said I wanted to thank every cop in America,” he said.

Since then, he has traveled around the U.S. to continue to thank cops for risking their lives. At each stop, he wears a doughnut-printed cape with the words “I DONUT NEED A REASON TO THANK A COP” written on it.

“They protect us, and even if they don’t know us they still protect us and risk their lives every day,” Tyler told FOX11 Los Angeles.

Carach said she’s excited to see his son grow up and become a K-9 police officer.

“He’s been pretty set on wanting to be [a police officer in the K9 unit] for a couple of years now. Even back when he was 5 years old he was dressing up in police uniform and he’s just had a respect for law enforcement,” she said.

“We are super proud of him and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for him and see what kind of officer he turns out to be.”