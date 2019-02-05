Don't watch State of the Union, Maxine Waters says: 'He is not worthy of being listened to'

California Rep. Maxine Waters is hoping Americans “will turn the television off” tonight when President Trump delivers the State of the Union address, saying he’s just not “worthy” of being heard.

Waters, a Democrat and a very vocal Trump critic, was speaking to Essence magazine when she was asked about the president’s second such formal address to the nation since his election.

“I don’t even know why he wants to come and give the State of the Union. The state of the Union under him has not been good,” she fired back.

Trump is set to deliver his address on Tuesday evening. It was delayed because of the partial government shutdown — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D- Calif., refused to formally invite him to deliver the speech from its usual venue, the House chamber, over an impasse involving funding for his promised border wall.

Waters called the president “divisive,” saying his actions are “putting us all in harm’s way.”

“He is not worthy of being listened to. I don’t know why anybody wants to pay attention to anything he has to say.”

The Democratic congresswoman called Trump a “great liar,” pointing to the calculation by some media outlets that he’s told some 6,000 lies since taking office.

“I’m not looking forward to the State of the Union and I hope people will turn the television off.”

Trump is expected to focus on border security and funding for his border wall when he speaks before the nation. His address marks the first time he is speaking before a Congress that is not fully under Republican control. There have also been reports that his speech will call for unity after the bruising and highly divisive shutdown battle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.