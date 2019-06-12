Donna Brazile on Joe Biden's flip-flops: We should 'embrace' the evolution of politicians

As 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden continues to change up his stances on major issues, Fox News contributor and former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile argued that the American people should “embrace” the former vice president evolving in his ideas.

During a Wednesday morning appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Brazile discussed Biden’s recent flip-flop on China; last month he attempted to quell fears about the country, but last week admitted he was “worried” about China, adding that it’s important for America to invest in itself before sparking fears about foreign productivity.

Brazile said Biden’s most recent position is the correct one – we should be wary of China but invest first in ourselves in order to be competitive.

“It’s a threat that we have to deal with not just by adding pressure but we need our allies on board with us,” Brazile said. “We need to make sure and that we go into negotiations with the very toughest position. Joe Biden is also right – that we have to invest in our own in order to compete with China in the future,” she continued.

Hosts went on to point out a pattern in Biden’s campaign of the former vice president expressing different viewpoints about issues he vehemently defended even days prior. Most newsworthy was his consistent support of the Hyde Amendment, which he rescinded during a speech last week. The amendment prevents federal funding from being used for abortions except in the case of rape, incest or a life-threatening pregnancy.

Brazile admitted that she may be being “charitable,” she believes it’s important to allow politicians to expand their viewpoints.

“When they evolve, we should embrace their evolution,” she said. “Perhaps this is not an evolution in his thoughts but is he explaining it better now.”

Regardless of Biden’s increasingly progressive stances, Brazile said she’s “still shopping” for a candidate to support in the 2020 election.

However, she spoke out against President Trump’s designation of Biden as “sleepy” and the insinuation that the presidential candidate isn’t working as hard on the campaign trail as his Democratic colleagues.

“He is not sleeping. He’s not, you know, over there on the sidelines,” Brazile said. “He is raising money, he’s putting together a team. Remember, he just came out of the box a couple of weeks ago, unlike the other candidates who have been running for the last three months,” she continued.

Biden has been noticeably absent from a number of big Democratic events in recent weeks, including the Iowa Democratic Party’s annual summer fundraiser on Sunday.