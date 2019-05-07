Donna Brazile: Liberal attacks on Joe Biden are ‘going to backfire’

Former interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile, a Fox News contributor, said on “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday that liberal attacks on presidential candidate Joe Biden are “going to backfire.”

Brazile made the comment the same day a new survey found the former vice president and Democratic frontrunner even further ahead of the pack.

Biden received 39 percent of the vote, way ahead of second-place Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at 15.5 percent, according to a RealClearPolitics Poll for the period between April 11 and May 5.

In an attempt to curtail Biden’s rise in the polls, progressives have been arguing that he’s too conservative to be the party’s presidential nominee.

The criticism has come from liberal groups as well as Biden’s rivals on the campaign trail.

“Joe voted for the war in Iraq, I led the effort against it,” Sanders said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

He added, “I think if you look at Joe’s record and you look at my record, I don’t think there’s much question about who’s more progressive.”

“Joe Biden is one of those candidates that people know, they respect him, they know his record of leadership,” said Brazile on Tuesday, responding to the criticism.

“And while there are many progressives in the race, Joe Biden is someone that has not just good values, but he’s somebody who can speak to progressives as well as moderates and conservatives in our party.”

When asked if she’s saying Sanders should back off, Brazile answered, “I’m saying it didn’t work in 2016 with an establishment candidate called Hillary Clinton. She received four million more votes.”

“I’m just saying that perhaps the best way to win, if you’re not Joe Biden, is to go out there and to talk about your record of leadership, talk about the things that you hope to do to help the American people. But to attack Joe Biden simply for being Joe Biden, that’s not going to work.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told “America’s Newsroom” earlier Tuesday that she thinks Biden is “a temporary frontrunner.”

“He has gotten a bounce because of name ID, because he just launched his campaign,” said McDaniel.

“Obviously he’s well-known around the country. He has not faced any tough questions and he certainly hasn’t hit that debate stage with those other 20 candidates.”

Brazile said in response, “I’ve been around the block a time or two and let me tell you something, Joe Biden has also been around the track a time or two.”

“All I’m saying is that Joe Biden is a strong candidate but this is not a cakewalk. He’s going to face a lot of competition and you have some people like (California Sen.) Kamala Harris and of course (Massachusetts Sen.) Elizabeth Warren and others that believe that the party should go in a different direction. So I’m looking forward to the debates as well.”