Donkeys jailed after eating expensive plants on prison grounds

The donkeys (not pictured) were thrown behind bars for four days after chowing down on the pricey plants. (Germano Poli)

In India, no person — or animal — can escape the law.

A herd of donkeys was thrown behind bars for four days after chowing down on some pricey plants outside the jail compound in Uttar Pradesh, according to local media.

“These donkeys had destroyed some very expensive plants which our senior officer had arranged for planting inside [the] jail and despite warnings the owner let loose his animals here so we detained the donkeys,” the jail head constable RK Mishra told the Indian news agency ANI, according to India Today.

The eight donkeys were detained last Friday, sending their owner into a frenzy to bust them from the joint, according to the news outlet.

Read more on the New York Post.