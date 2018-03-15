Donald Trump Jr.'s wife files for divorce: report

Vanessa Trump reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday in New York City.

First reported by the New York Post Page Six on Thursday, the president’s daughter-in-law filed in an uncontested proceeding in Manhattan Supreme Court, meaning she does not expect a legal battle over custody of their five children or assets.

Vanessa and Trump Jr. were married in 2005. Page Six reported earlier this week that the couple had been struggling through marital problems.

The White House declined to comment to Fox News.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.