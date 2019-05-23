Donald Trump Jr. blasts Pelosi's 'cover-up' claim: Democrats don't want my father to have 'any wins'

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused his father of a “cover-up,” Donald Trump Jr. said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday that Democrats are not interested in working with President Trump on infrastructure or other issues.

“They don’t want him to rack up any wins,” said the president’s oldest son on the deck of the USS New York, adding that, at the same time, Democratic presidential candidates are running on the idea of government “failing” Americans.

His comments came one day after President Trump demanded Democrats end their “phony investigations” before he’ll negotiate with them on issues like infrastructure, as he delivered a fiery statement from the Rose Garden after cutting a meeting short with Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

The president had met for mere minutes with the two Democratic leaders in a session scheduled to discuss a possible bipartisan infrastructure package. But moments before that sit-down, Pelosi accused Trump of having “engaged in a cover-up” regarding the Russia probe.

Trump Jr. asked how his father can deal with Democrats who accused him of collusion with Russia, obstruction of justice and now a cover-up.

“You can’t deal with someone like that. You can’t say we’re gonna deal with infrastructure, but meanwhile we’re impeaching you while that is going on,” he said.

Trump Jr. agreed last week to appear behind closed doors to give testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee concerning Russian interference in the 2016 election. He said he has already given 30 hours of testimony “about nonsense and been fully cleared.”

He blasted committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., for being “too weak to stand up to the Democrats” and going along with their calls for him to testify again.

Trump Jr. said the committee has become more partisan after two Senate Democrats on the committee, Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., launched their 2020 presidential campaigns.