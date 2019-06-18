Donald Trump Jr blasts Joe Biden, asks why he didn’t ‘cure cancer’ in last 50 years

While warming up the crowd at President Trump’s re-election rally in Orlando Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. took a few swipes at the Democratic frontrunner.

“I hear brilliant guys like Joe Biden,” he said to the fired-up crowd of some 20,000, “‘Government has failed you.’ Usually, as he’s groping someone.” Biden has been accused by several women of “inappropriate touching.”

“There’s something off with that guy,” Trump Jr. added. “Maybe you’re the problem, Joe Biden?” he suggested, referencing his decades in government – a record which could cause the former vice president problems on key issues like the Hyde Amendment.

The president’s son also ridiculed Biden’s promise that he would “cure cancer” if he was elected president. “Why the hell didn’t you do that over the last 50 years, Joe?”

Trump has focused much of his attention on Biden in the last few months as the former vice president quickly shot to the top of Democratic polls.

A few recent polls pitting the president against Biden (including internal Trump campaign polling) have shown the president losing to Biden in several key states, including Florida, North Carolina and Texas.