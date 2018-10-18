Don McGahn leaves as White House counsel, Emmet Flood steps into role

Don McGahn has officially left his job as White House counsel and will be replaced in the interim by seasoned lawyer Emmet Flood, Fox News has learned.

A senior administration official confirmed that McGahn, whose resignation was first reported Wednesday, is now out.

Don McGahn, 50, served as White House counsel to President Donald Trump and was seen as instrumental in implementing the administration’s policies.

Yet McGahn’s role in the White House was complicated by his being a chief witness in Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller’s investigation into possible obstruction of justice.

McGahn reportedly told officials he was responsible for curbing the president’s more excessive measures, including his desire to fire Mueller from the investigation and reinstating Attorney General Jeff Sessions, The New York Times reported.

News of McGahn’s departure was first reported by Fox News earlier this summer after he expressed his desire to leave the White House. Trump tweeted in August that McGahn would be stepping down after Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

The two men reportedly had a final farewell chat on Wednesday.

TRUMP CONSIDERING DC ATTORNEY PAT CIPOLLONE FOR WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL

The president told The Associated Press that Washington lawyer Pat Cipollone will be his new counsel.

But for now, Flood is stepping into the role. Flood currently serves as in-house counsel regarding the Mueller probe – due to that role, advisers to Trump had been urging the president to keep Flood where he is.

The advisers said “he is eminently qualified to be White House counsel,” but believe he is so important to the president on the Mueller investigation that to move Flood and bring in a new attorney at this point in the investigation would cause unnecessary complications.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and John Roberts and The Associated Press contributed to this report.