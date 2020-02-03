Don Jr. fires back as shouting anti-Trump protester dragged out of Iowa event

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A news conference by top members of President Trump’s reelection campaign and leading Trump surrogates from the administration was briefly interrupted Monday afternoon by a protester who apparently blamed the president for violence against Jewish Americans.

The president’s eldest son quickly shot back by claiming his father has done more for the Jewish community than any president.

The scuffle happened while Donald Trump Jr. was speaking in West Des Moines, Iowa. The man walked toward the podium and started yelling, “I’m an American Jew and ever since your father was elected president, more and more Jews are being gunned down every year.”

The man was quickly dragged out of the news conference by Trump campaign aides and security officials. As the protester was being removed, the president’s son defended his father, emphasizing that “I don’t think anyone’s done more for Israel and American Jews than Donald Trump.”

Trump has spoken out against anti-Semitic violence in the country, though some Democrats have sought to implicate the president for it.

The news conference – being held just a couple hours before the Iowa caucuses kick off the presidential nominating calendar – was a show of force by the Trump re-election campaign. It was led by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and included both Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric, and Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The campaign officials and the top surrogates from the president’s administration were set to fan out and attend Republican caucus sites on Monday night, in what Parscale said was the first test of the campaign’s 2020 reelection efforts.