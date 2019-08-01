DOJ will not prosecute Comey for leaking memos after IG referral: source

The Justice Department has decided against prosecuting former FBI Director James Comey for leaking classified information following a referral from the department’s inspector general, a source familiar with the deliberations told Fox News.

“Everyone at the DOJ involved in the decision said it wasn’t a close call,” the official said. “They all thought this could not be prosecuted.”

Comey penned memos memorializing his interactions with President Trump in the days leading up to his firing. He then passed those documents to a friend, who gave them to The New York Times. Comey admitted to that arrangement during congressional testimony.

After the fact, the FBI classified two of those memos as “confidential.”

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz had referred Comey for potential prosecution as part of an internal review.