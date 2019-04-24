DOJ rejects subpoena from House Dems for testimony from top official John Gore

The Justice Department said Wednesday that it was defying a subpoena from House Democrats on the Oversight Committee for testimony this week from John Gore, the official who leads the department’s civil rights division, because the committee isn’t allowing a DOJ attorney to be present.

“In keeping with longstanding Department of Justice policy, neither Mr. Gore nor anyone else in the Department will be forced to testify in their capacity as a DOJ official on DOJ matters without DOJ counsel,” department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said.

TRUMP: ‘NO REASON’ TO HONOR DEMS’ ‘VERY PARTISAN’ SUBPOENAS

A deposition with Gore had been scheduled for Thursday. Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd wrote in a letter to Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., that the committee’s “exclusion of agency counsel from a compelled deposition would unconstitutionally infringe upon the prerogatives of the Executive Branch.”

A DOJ official told Fox News, “Mr. Gore has the Attorney General’s unqualified support in this matter.”

Boyd wrote in his letter to Cummings that the committee offered to allow a DOJ lawyer to be “present in a separate room during the deposition,” but DOJ rejected that offer.

“We are disappointed that the committee remains unwilling to permit department counsel to represent the interests of the executive branch in the deposition of a senior department official,” Boyd said.

House Democrats are seeking testimony from Gore about the Trump administration’s efforts to ask about citizenship on the 2020 census.

“The Committee is trying to determine the real reason [Commerce] Secretary Wilbur Ross added the citizenship question, and the documents and testimony covered by these subpoenas are critical to answering that question,” Cummings said earlier his month.

WHITE HOUSE TELLS EX-SECURITY OFFICIAL CARL KLINE TO DEFY HOUSE SUBPOENA

It comes as the Trump administration has signaled plans to fight subpoenas from Capitol Hill Democrats, including for ex-White House counsel Don McGahn.

“We’re fighting all the subpoenas,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.