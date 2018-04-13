DOJ IG releases explosive report that led to firing of ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

The Department of Justice’s inspector general released an explosive report Friday that led to the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for his leaks to the media ahead of the 2016 election.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz, appointed to the post by President Obama, had been reviewing the FBI and DOJ’s actions relation to its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server when she served as secretary of state.

McCabe was fired just days before he would have been eligible for a lifetime pension after it was determined that he misled investigators reviewing the bureau’s probe of Hillary Clinton’s email server.

“Pursuant to Department Order 1202, and based on the report of the Inspector General, the findings of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility, and the recommendation of the Department’s senior career official, I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately,” Sessions said in a statement last month.

Sessions said that McCabe “made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor − including under oath − on multiple occasions.”

On Friday the IG’s office was expected to hand down two reports: an overarching Russia report and a smaller report just on McCabe.

McCabe has denied doing anything wrong and described the push against him as an attempt to slander him.

“This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement, and intelligence professionals more generally,” McCabe said in a statement after his firing.

“It is part of this Administration’s ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation, which continue to this day. Their persistence in this campaign only highlights the importance of the Special Counsel’s work.”

McCabe has been in the news since his firing, particularly over a GoFundMe campaign which raised more than $500,000 for a legal defense fund.

McCabe also wrote a dramatic op-ed for The Washington Post in which he again denied that he lied or misled investigators, and talked about the humiliation he had undergone over the probe and way he was fired.

“Not in my worst nightmares did I ever dream my FBI career would end this way,” he wrote.

