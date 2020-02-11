DOJ expected to scale back Roger Stone's 'extreme' sentencing recommendation: official

The Department of Justice is preparing to change its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone after top brass were “shocked” at the stiff prison term initially being sought, according to a senior DOJ official.

“The Department was shocked to see the sentencing recommendation in the filing in the stone case last night,” the official told Fox News. “The sentencing recommendation was not what had been briefed to the Department.”

TRUMP STIRS PARDON SPECULATION WITH CONDEMNATION OF DOJ’S ROGER STONE TREATMENT

In documents filed on Monday evening, prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington recommended Stone serve 87 to 108 months after being convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering. The department is now expected to scale that back.

“The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate to Mr. Stone’s offenses,” the source told Fox News, adding that the DOJ will clarify its position on sentencing later Tuesday.

President Trump tweeted about the sentencing recommendation early Tuesday morning. “This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” he tweeted.

The decision to alter the sentencing recommendation was made before that tweet, the official said.

There has been speculation of a presidential pardon for Stone, based on Trump’s public statements on the matter and the close relationship between the two men.

Fox News has been told the DOJ has had no contact with the White House regarding the sentencing recommendation.

Stone’s sentencing is currently scheduled for Feb. 20.