Dog owner fighting order to euthanize pet that bit girl

The Humane Society of Utah is crying foul over a judge’s order to kill a family dog after police said the animal bit a teenage girl.

Lindsy Bray of Santaquin said Thursday she was shocked to hear her dog Dexter had to be euthanized after the bite that she says didn’t break the girl’s skin. Bray says the Australian Shepard is the victim of the city’s unfairly broad vicious-dog rule.

The Humane Society says the order requiring animals to be put down if they bite, claw, or harass a person is outdated and out of line with policies in other cities. They’re pushing the city council to change the ordinance.

Santaquin city officials declined to comment, but said the city council is set to review the rule on June 7.

