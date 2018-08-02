Documents: Youth care worker sexually abused immigrant boys

Federal authorities say a former youth care worker sexually abused eight teenage boys at a facility for immigrant youths. It is one of several cases that have come to light in recent weeks.

Prosecutors say Levian Pacheco faces charges in federal court stemming from incidents between August 2016 and July 2017 at a Southwest Key facility outside Phoenix. The case was first reported by ProPublica.

Federal authorities say Pacheco performed sex acts on two of the boys and inappropriately touched six others. The boys were 15 to 17.

Pacheco has denied the allegations. His federal public defender said in an email that he is looking forward to defending Pacheco in court.

Southwest Key spokesman Jeff Eller said Pacheco was immediately suspended and police were called when allegations surfaced.