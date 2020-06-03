Doctors in Spain provide beach trip for recovering coronavirus patients, report says

Doctors in Barcelona have reportedly been taking coronavirus patients the beach as part of their recovery process.

Photos that were taken this week show doctors from Barcelona’s Hospital del Mar wheeling patients to the seaside, according to a report.

The attempt to humanize its intensive care units comes as Spain has eased restrictions amid declining cases of the novel coronavirus.

The lax approach is a stark contrast to just a few months ago when Spain ranked behind in Italy in Europe — and third overall in the world — for the highest number of coronavirus cases.

At the peak of lockdown, people were prohibited from going outside to exercise, while children couldn’t leave their homes for any reason.

Tuesday marked the second day in a row that Spain did not report a single coronavirus death in the previous 24 hours, the BBC reported.

SPAIN NURSING HOME RAVAGED BY CORONAVIRUS MANAGED BY COMPANY THAT ‘DIDN’T GIVE A DA–,’ NURSE SAYS

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday requested from parliament another extension to the state of emergency through June 21.

“We have overcome the worst of the pandemic,” Sanchez said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Wednesday, Spain has reported 240,326 cases of the coronavirus with more than 27,120 deaths, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, which tallies global cases.