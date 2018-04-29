Doctor accused of threats to slit workers, patients' throats

A doctor in Georgia has been accused of threatening to slit the throats of her employees and patients, damaging a wall with a reflex hammer and throwing water on employees.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk tells news outlets Dr. Marian Antoinette Patterson was charged with three counts of terroristic threats and one count of false imprisonment. He says she has been released from jail on bond after turning herself in Thursday.

A license suspension order from the Georgia Composite Medical Board says the family doctor in Valdosta yelled at employees in her office and repeatedly threatened them on Feb. 21. It says she appeared to be “under the influence” at the practice several times.

The board suspended Patterson’s license on March 5.

It is unclear if Patterson has a lawyer.