DNC raises eyebrows for snubbing Tulsi Gabbard from 2020 'unity' ad featuring other candidates

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) made a glaring omission from its new ad campaign urging “unity” among 2020 candidates.

A new fundraising effort launched on Monday for the DNC’s “Democratic Unity Fund” features 10 presidential hopefuls taking turns reading the same message. The ad includes former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., tech businessman Andrew Yang, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer, and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

“I’m running to be your nominee, but no matter who ends up on that stage as our nominee in the convention, we need the whole Democratic Party to unite if we want to take back the White House and win seats all across the country and deliver a presidency consistent with our Democratic values,” the candidates told viewers. “Unity is what this moment in history demands of us right now because the stakes have never been higher. As Democrats, we know there is so much more that unites us than divides us. And next year, we have the opportunity to make sure that our shared values are represented.”

However, many observers noticed other 2020 candidates were missing from the ad, primarily Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii.

Gabbard has ruffled feathers within the Democratic Party in recent weeks by carrying on a fiery feud with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who suggested that the Hawaii congresswoman was being groomed by the Russians. She also angered party leaders by voting “present” on last week’s articles of impeachment against President Trump.

But critics pointed out how the ad included Deval Patrick, who polled at 0 percent in the latest Fox News poll.

“So Deval Patrick gets included [but] @TulsiGabbard does not?” The Hill chief Washington correspondent Saagar Enjeti asked.

“Strange, a certain woman of color is missing from this video,” journalist Michael Tracey reacted.

“Democrats come together in ‘Unity’ to exclude Tulsi,” The Nation contributor Aaron Maté tweeted.

The Gabbard campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News for comment.

Other candidates not featured in the ad include former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, former congressman John Delaney, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson.